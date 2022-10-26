Chinese envoy: India and China shouldn’t meddle in each other’s internal affairs

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong announced his retirement from the nation more than two years after the prolonged India-China clashes in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley and three years after taking office. In his farewell address, the envoy highlighted the ‘broad prospects’ for relations between India and China. He did, however, mention that neither nation should meddle in the other’s internal matters.

Sun, who characterized his time as Chinese ambassador to India as ‘unforgettable,’ did see prolonged India-China standoffs at the LAC. The envoy suggested that India and China focus on looking for common ground, maybe referring to the tense relations between both nations, especially since the Galwan standoff in May 2020.

The outgoing Chinese envoy stated that it was ‘only natural’ for China and India to have certain disputes and that resolution and dialogue should be used for open issues. ‘The key is how to handle the differences. We should be aware that the common interests of the two countries are greater than the differences. Meanwhile, the two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation, instead of defining China-India relations by differences,’ he said.

In order to avoid ‘miscalculation and misunderstanding,’ he argued for a non-interference policy and suggested that both parties enhance their mutual understanding. ‘The two countries need to respect each other’s political systems and development paths, and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs,’ the Chinese envoy said.