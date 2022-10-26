Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. This is the first gain in the price of yellow metal in last four days. Yesterday, gold prices slipped down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,480, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces 124 festival special trains: Full list

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by Rs 98 or 0.19% at Rs 51,003 per 10 gram. Silver futures are trading at Rs 57,430 per kilogram. In other parts of the country, price of yellow metal remained unchanged.