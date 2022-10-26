DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Oct 26, 2022, 09:50 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market.  This is the first gain in the price of yellow metal in last four days. Yesterday, gold prices slipped down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,480, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces 124 festival special trains: Full list 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up  by Rs 98 or 0.19% at Rs 51,003 per 10 gram. Silver futures are trading at Rs 57,430 per kilogram. In other parts of the country, price of yellow metal remained unchanged.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 26, 2022, 09:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button