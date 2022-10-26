Congress leader pushes for Allah and Jesus to appear on currency notes in response to Kejriwal’s remark

Salman Anees Soz, the leader of the Congress, stated on Wednesday that if the presence of Buddha, Jesus, and Allah may increase prosperity in the same way that Lakshmi and Ganesha have. His comment, which was in reaction to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s call for images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to appear on notes, infuriated netizens.

Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi’s images should be placed on bank notes, Arvind Kejriwal had pleaded with Prime Minister Modi. He claimed that doing so would ensure that the nation’s citizens would be blessed in their efforts to improve the economy. Salman Anees Soz, the leader of the opposition Congress party, responded by tweeting, ‘If Lakshmi and Ganesha can bring prosperity, then we should make sure we get even more prosperity and include Allah, Jesus, Guru Nanak, Buddha and Mahavira too.’

The Congress leader received criticism on social media for his remark, with one user cheekily requesting that he ‘share Allah’s pic for consideration.’ Additionally, some netizens urged him to remove the tweet that made reference to printing Allah’s image on notes.