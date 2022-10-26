Dove and other aerosol dry shampoo brands are recalled by Unilever

According to media sources, the world’s largest FMCG company, Unilever Plc, has recalled a number of well-known brands of its aerosol dry shampoo due to contamination with benzene, including Dove. Cancer can be caused by benzene.

Notice published on the Food and Drug Administration’s website clarifies that, some additional brands that have been recalled include Nexxus, Suave, Tresemme, and Tigi, which manufactures the dry shampoos Rockaholic and Bed Head.

Products that have been recalled were typically produced before to October 2021.

According to sources, the action called into doubt the safety of aerosol personal hygiene products.

Several other comparable products, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena, Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s Banana Boat, and Beiersdorf AG’s Coppertone, have been recalled in the previous 18 months in addition to the one from Unilever, according to reports.

The propellants used to spray the personal care items from the cans are the major source of the issue. Unilever said that this was the situation with its dry shampoo recall.