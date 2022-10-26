DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

French Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal bows out in first round

Oct 26, 2022, 05:08 pm IST

Paris: In badminton, ace Indian shuttler, Saina Nehwal crashed out in the French Open Badminton women’s singles. Yvonne Li of Germany defeated the Indian player by ‘21-13, 17-21, 19-21.

In men’s doubles, the World No.8 pair of Satwik and Chirag defeated  French siblings Cristo Popov and Toma Junior Popov by ‘ 19-21, 21-9, 21-13’.  Meanwhile, in Women’s doubles, Indian pair of Treesa and Gayatri went down to the Thailand pair.  In mixed doubles, the Indian  pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto  lost to Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya of Japan by ‘ 13-21, 16-21’.

