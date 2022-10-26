French Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal bows out in first round

Paris: In badminton, ace Indian shuttler, Saina Nehwal crashed out in the French Open Badminton women’s singles. Yvonne Li of Germany defeated the Indian player by ‘21-13, 17-21, 19-21.

In men’s doubles, the World No.8 pair of Satwik and Chirag defeated French siblings Cristo Popov and Toma Junior Popov by ‘ 19-21, 21-9, 21-13’. Meanwhile, in Women’s doubles, Indian pair of Treesa and Gayatri went down to the Thailand pair. In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost to Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya of Japan by ‘ 13-21, 16-21’.