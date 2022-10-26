Here’s how to burn more calories with cardio

Cardio is a great way to start your weight loss journey. This exercise programme helps you burn the most calories possible, which is essential if you want to lose weight. It also gets your heart beating.

Cardio exercises are also known to enhance cardiovascular health. These exercises do wonders for your health, reducing blood pressure and controlling blood sugar levels.

While cardio has many advantages for your health and fitness, it cannot satisfy all of your needs on its own. Whether you regularly work out at the gym or at home, simply doing cardio may not be sufficient.

In addition, what you need to note is that too much cardio can also spike your hormones, especially cortisol, which is a stress hormone. This can affect your brain and instruct it to store fat, especially around the belly and may even stop your body’s ability to process sugar, which can in turn make you gain weight.

So what do you do?

Experts advise combining strength training and cardio to achieve the greatest effects if the goal is to lose body fat. This is due to the fact that lean muscle tissue increases your metabolism. Because muscles require calories at rest because they are heavier than fat, the more muscles you have, the more calories your body will require at rest.

However, if you merely continue performing cardio, you will only be concerned with burning calories, which will weaken your muscles and encourage the growth of body fat.

Therefore, the best strategy is to mix strength training with cardio, as the former greatly enhances muscle calorie burning. The more muscle you build, the more calories your body can burn. This way fat will reduce more quickly.

Running (on a treadmill or outside), HIIT workouts, swimming, cycling, jumping rope, climbing stairs, and more are some of the greatest cardio exercises for losing weight. These can quickly get your heart pumping and require very little equipment.

Bodyweight exercises like pushups, squats, glute bridges, lunges, burpees, and lifting weights are examples of strength training exercises. Exercises that help build stronger, leaner muscles include deadlifts, bicep curls, and barbell workouts.

Regular activity depletes the majority of the energy and water in our bodies, therefore rest and recuperation are equally important parts of an exercise routine. It also aids in re-energizing the body while giving the body the opportunity to rest, rebuild, and strengthen itself in between sessions.