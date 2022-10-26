Kerala CPM says, ‘governor is working for RSS’ over over Vice Chancellors row

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) protested Arif Mohammad Khan, the state governor, by marching to the general post office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Khan had ordered the vice chancellors of nine universities in the state to resign.

The Supreme Court itself had previously made it plain that the appointment of the vice-chancellors was the governor’s responsibility, according to Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, who brought up the subject of the VC appointment to several universities in Kerala.

The VCs of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut, and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University had been asked to resign by Mr. Khan.

The protest was launched on Tuesday by CPI-M state secretary M. V. Govindan, who claimed that the governor of Kerala was an RSS sympathiser. ‘The Governor was appointed as Chancellor as per the law and if the law is invalid, there would be neither chancellor nor governor. It is embarrassing that Governor thinks that he has the power of a king and whatever he is doing is right,’ Mr Govindan said.

Mr. Govindan added that the governor was attempting to appoint members of the RSS as vice chancellors of the state’s universities. ‘He is working for the RSS. It is an attempt to destroy the higher education sector of Kerala. There is a paper organisation called ‘Save the University Forum’. The link of that forum is the opposition leader. By supporting the governor’s stand, the opposition leader is backing communalism,’ Mr Govindan added.