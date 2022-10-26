Matthew Perry reveals why he got separated from Julia Roberts in the ’90s

In his biography, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ actor Matthew Perry recently admitted that he dated Julia Roberts for roughly two months in the 1990s and explained why he ended his relationship with the actress at the time.

Looking back, Matthew explained that he ended things with Julia because he believed he would ‘never be good enough’ for her.

‘The stress of dating Julia Roberts was too much for me. I had always been convinced that she would end our relationship, ‘ he said.

In addition, the actor admitted that he thought Julia was ‘slumming it’ by dating him.

According to the actor’s memoir, the two had started dating even before the actress made a cameo appearance on an episode of ‘FRIENDS’.

‘Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, and unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,’ he confessed.

Matthew also discussed the period in rehab when his intestines erupted and he ‘nearly died.’ The treatment team attempted to stop Matthew from going to the hospital because they believed he was lying about being ill in order to obtain narcotics.

Following this rehab episode, Matthew spent two weeks in a coma. His family was informed at the time that his chances of survival were only 2%. He ultimately had treatment for roughly five months in the hospital.