Prior to taking over as Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prior to taking over as party head on Wednesday, senior Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Kharge will become the first non-Gandhi party leader in 24 years when departing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hands him the election certificate at a gathering in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congressman who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will also be present.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who was regarded as the unofficial official candidate, received the support of 90% of Congress delegates. Shashi Tharoor received 1,072 votes, compared to Kharge’s 7,897 votes.

Kharge, a devout Congressman who backs the Gandhis, has held a number of ministerial positions. Kharge, who is naturally cool and collected, hasn’t encountered any other major political issues or scandals, though. Before the Karnataka Assembly Elections in May 2023, becoming Congress chief as a Dalit politician is regarded as a risky political decision.

Now that Kharge is in control of the Congress, it is his responsibility to reinvent the group and improve its political standing in front of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.