Russia Prepares For ‘Heaviest Of Battles’ In Kherson; Ukraine

According to a senior Ukrainian source, Russian forces are positioning themselves in Kherson for the ‘heaviest of battles.’ In recent weeks, Russian forces in the area have been pushed back. On the west side of the Dnipro River, they run the risk of becoming stuck. Since Russia invaded Ukraine eight months ago, the regional capital has been under their control. Residents have been urged to move to the east bank by officials imposed by Russia, but Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claimed there was no indication that Russian soldiers themselves were getting ready to leave the city.

Of the four provinces that Russia acquired in September, Kherson is undoubtedly the most crucial from a geopolitical perspective. It has control over the mouth of the Dnipro River as well as the sole land access point to the Crimean peninsula. Local official: Residents of Kherson are being forced to flee and travel to Russia. People are being evacuated, according to Russia, for their own protection.

First-line Pain

On Tuesday, there was no gunfire or artillery fire heard by a Reuters correspondent in a rural hamlet close to the Kherson frontline. Residents expressed their hope for a swift withdrawal of Russian military from Kherson. In reference to Russian bombardment, Mikola Nizinets, 39, remarked, ‘You fall asleep at night and you don’t know if you will wake up’.

Many locals have fled, leaving their cattle to roam among old weapons that protrude from the ground because there is no power or gas, no food, or drinking water nearby. The Donetsk region’s cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are connected by a major route that runs through the town of Bakhmut in the northeast, according to a statement from Ukraine’s General Staff on Wednesday.

‘Dirty Bomb’ accusation

Russian representatives inform the U.N. Security Council that Ukraine was planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’. Western and Ukrainian authorities reject this claim as a fabrication intended to justify escalating the conflict. Dmitry Polyanskiy, the deputy ambassador of Russia, claims that Western allies have been given access to the material. Allegations, according to President Zelenskiy, show that Moscow was preparing to use a tactical nuclear bomb and would seek to place the responsibility on Kiev.

Russian President Joe Biden stated that using a tactical nuclear weapon would be ‘an enormously dangerous mistake’. The U.N. nuclear watchdog announced it was getting ready to deploy inspectors to two unnamed Ukrainian sites at Kiev’s request, both of which are already the subject of its inspections. This was apparently in reaction to Moscow’s allegation.

The Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in the middle Dnipropetrovsk region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv are the two locations that the Russian state news agency RIA recognised as being involved. Putin has intensified his efforts since Russian forces were soundly defeated in September by mobilising tens of thousands of reservists, declaring the annexation of captured territory, and threatening to use nuclear weapons.