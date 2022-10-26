UAE National Day 2022: An emirate in UAE announces full list of events, celebrations

Sharjah: Sharjah has announced full list of events, celebrations for celebrating the 51st National Day of the UAE. The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee announced the schedule. National Day celebration events will take place on Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and various areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah from November 24 to December 3.

The opening ceremony will be held at Sharjah National Park. The celebration includes a musical performance entitled ‘Sultan of Giving’ about the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. There will also be a performance called ‘New Era’, in addition to other daily activities from 4.30pm-10pm on November 29 – December 3.

Al Bataeh will host celebrations from November 28-30 in parks and residential areas, including a popular march by government departments and agencies, residents of Al Bataeh, schools, the Sharjah Scouts Commission, and the military band with the participation of folk groups, horse shows, classic cars, and tourist buses. On November 24, Mleiha Public Park will be adorned with a national march led by military music, a military band, competitions and various games, prizes, and raffles.