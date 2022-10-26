WhatsApp reveals why its app was unavailable for millions of users for two hours

On October 25, WhatsApp experienced a significant outage in India and other nations. For nearly two hours, millions of people were unable to access the app and online clients. Users were unable to exchange messages or use services like WhatsApp audio and video calls because of the outage.

The Meta-owned company has since provided an explanation for why its services were unavailable everywhere, albeit in a cryptic way.

A firm representative told that ‘the brief outage was the consequence of a technical fault on our part.’ The business also stated that the problem has been fixed.

WhatsApp-parent Meta did not offer more details, and what caused the ‘technical error’ remains unclear. Coincidentally, WhatsApp was down for millions of users in October last year. At that time, the company said that its services were down due to a DNS (Domain Name System) related issue.

Even Meta said on her blog, ‘Our engineering teams have discovered that problems resulting from configuration changes on the backbone routers that manage network traffic between our data centres were disrupted. Our services were interrupted as a result of the network traffic disturbance since it had a domino effect on how our data centres communicate.’

Though more information from the organisation is expected, the current outage might be caused by a comparable problem.