Who has them ‘deeper’: Abhay Deol shares ‘dimpavli’ pictures with Preity Zinta

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol posted a picture with Preity Zinta on Tuesday as he celebrated this year Diwali as ‘Dimpavali’ with her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of selfies with Preity where she wore a pink saree with a sleeved blouse. She completed her look with golden earrings and a necklace and Abhay donned traditional black attire. ‘It was a, ‘who has the deeper dimples’ kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn’t need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty…#happydimpavli’, he wrote, sharing the post.

As soon as he shared the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with funny comments. Preity also shared pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay was last seen in the 2021 film, ‘Velle’. He also featured in web series like the sci-fi, ‘JL50’ and the intense, ‘1962: The War in the Hills’.