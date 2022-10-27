A Nepal man travels to Australia to see Rohit Sharma, his idol.

A dedicated cricket fan from Nepal went above and beyond by travelling to Australia to visit his hero Rohit Sharma and show support for his preferred cricket team, ‘India,’ which is now competing in the T20 World Cup 2022. Since he was 10 years old, Mahendra from Nepal has admired the India captain much.

‘Rohit Sharma has a lot of my support. He leads both the Mumbai Indians and the Indian squad as captain. I specifically came to observe him. Since I was ten years old, I have been pursuing him,’ claimed the fan in a social media video that went viral.

Mahendra was seen supporting the Indian cricket team at Sydney Cricket Ground during their Super 12 match against the Netherlands (SCG).

In their T20 World Cup match on Thursday in Sydney, India is defending Netherlands with a score of 179 for 2.

When India decided to bat, they put on a strong batting performance with fifty-plus scores from Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out).

It was unfortunate for left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen that Tim Pringle bungled an easy catch when the Indian captain mistimed a pull-shot after choosing to bat because Rohit battled with his timing at the start.

Kohli was content to let Rohit take the initiative while taking singles and turning ones into twos while Rohit attacked. The Indian side batted flawlessly, with the exception of one batsman, as skipper Rohit (53 off 39 balls) set the pace and No. 1 batter Kohli (62 not out off 44 balls) expertly filled the position of an anchor.