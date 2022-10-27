Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP of closing down Dilli Ki Yogshala

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, reacted against the BJP for terminating its ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ initiative as of the following month. The BJP, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has put pressure on officials to suspend the programme at will.

‘I want to assure the people of Delhi that no matter what happens, I will not let Dilli Ki Yogshala be stopped by these people. These people want to destroy Delhi, but this son of yours will not let them. We have started free yoga classes for the people of Delhi. 17,000 people are taking the classes and getting immense benefits. Around 11,000 are patients who are on the path of post Covid-19 recovery. These people have arbitrarily shut down the program from November 1 by putting all kinds of pressure on the officers including threats of suspending them,’ Arvind Kejriwal said.

‘It is a matter of pain and anguish that such cheap politics is being played out in Delhi,’ Kejriwal added. Manish Sisodia, his deputy, stated, ‘I will meet L-G sahab tomorrow about the suspension of yoga classes in Delhi. The file is pending with him. If action is not taken on the file immediately, then yoga classes will be stopped in Delhi from Tuesday and that will harm the lives of thousands.’