Arvind Kejriwal says, ‘I am a magician, I know how to win public’s hearts’

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the AAP’s national convenor, on Thursday personally inspected the Ghazipur landfill, which is managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The BJP, according to Arvind Kejriwal, ‘turning Delhi into a dump,’ and the fight over waste management will be a major issue in the upcoming civic polls.

A group of AAP MLAs, including Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal, examined the Ghazipur landfill. The ‘gross negligence and mismanagement of the MCD’ particularly angered the CM. He saw the landfill’s structural instability brought on by the weight of the waste already there, making it a threat to life.

CM Kejriwal stated, ‘I am a magician, I know how to win over the hearts of the public. In the last 15 years, the BJP gave nothing except three mountains of garbage to the people of Delhi and made the whole of Delhi a huge dumpster. I appeal to Delhiites to vote for the cleanliness of Delhi this time in the next municipal elections. Together we have to make Delhi clean and beautiful.’

Arvind Kejriwal stated, with an eye on the upcoming civic polls in Delhi, ‘I appeal to the supporters of BJP to think a little. What has the BJP given to Delhi except for the mountains of filth and garbage? Forget your party and vote for the country once. Congress has become zero in Delhi and now the day is not far when BJP will also become zero in Delhi. Delhiites had given them the task of cleaning Delhi. They failed. This garbage mountain is the symbol of their misdeeds and corruption. The BJP has left no stone unturned to lower the heads of Delhiites in shame. The BJP does not want to protect our sisters and daughters. The police have been deployed to shield the mountain of garbage.’

The leader of AAP charged that the BJP was ‘turning Delhi into a huge dump’ when he was standing next to the Ghazipur landfill.