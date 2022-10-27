Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways announces more special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced more special trains during the upcoming Chhath Puja. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw updated this. The national transporter will operate 250 special trains for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival.

Earlier the Indian Railways decided to operate 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Northern Railway is running 846 trips of 84 special trains. These trains will connect Delhi /New Delhi/ Anand ViharTerminal/ Hazrat Nizamiddin/Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Patna, Danapur, Chhapra, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Gaya, Jaynagar, Jogbani, Barauni, Katihar, Kolkata, Howrah, Sealdah, MaldaTown, Shalimar, Barhani, Kamakhya, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Azamgarh, Ambala, Ferozpur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, JammuTawi, Udhampur, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Mumbai, Ahmedabad Gwalior, Indore, Kota, Vadodara, Dadar, Okha, Dehradun, Haridwar, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bhagat ki Kothi etc.

Also Read: Private sector bank launches festive offers on fixed deposits

56 trains augmented by additional 165 coaches will make 4,700 extra trips and generate extra 3.5 Lakh berths/ seats. A ‘Special Festival’ Rajdhani Express will be operated between New Delhi-Patna. 18 trips of Gati-Shakti premium train have been announced.

Chhath Puja will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year. People worship the Sun God during the festival.