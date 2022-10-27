Contaminated water supply in Yadgir, Karnataka, one died, 39 hospitalized

Following the use of tainted water in Hotapeth village in Yadgir district, a 90-year-old woman died and 39 other people were hospitalised, according to people in the know about the development on Wednesday.

Eramma Hiremath of Hotapeth village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district in Karnataka has been named as the affected.

According to one of those mentioned above, the woman died on Tuesday at the district hospital from severe diarrhoea, becoming the first victim of the third episode of water poisoning in north Karnataka.

Since Saturday, there have been reports of hospitalisation cases in the area. A district administration official who wishes to remain anonymous stated that several others are affected by the water poisoning in addition to those hospitalised, which includes 10 children, but their conditions are not serious.

‘The water supplied from an old well was the reason behind the contamination,’ a local resident who requested anonymity claimed. He stated that after the samples of water were gathered by the residents and examined in a lab, the results revealed that the water was unsuitable for human consumption.