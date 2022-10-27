Delhi women’s panel hits out Haryana government for releasing Ram Rahim on parole

The Haryana government was criticised by the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, for granting parole to the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently serving a prison sentence after being found guilty of rape and murder.

‘Take back Ram Rahim’s parole…’ said Swati Maliwal, chair of DCW. Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, responded to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh receiving parole. ‘I do not want to say anything. I have no role in this. Courts announce imprisonment and a convict goes to jail. After that, the jail’s rules apply to all the inmates,’ Haryana CM said.

On October 14, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 40-day parole and released from the Sunaria prison in Haryana. In relation to the rape of two of his female disciples in his ashram in Sirsa, where Dera is based, Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

In August 2017 in Panchkula, a special CBI court found the self-styled godman guilty. Ram Rahim and four other people were found guilty in 2021 of planning to kill Ranjit Singh, a manager for the Dera, in 2002. Additionally, he was found guilty of killing a journalist more than 16 years ago in 2019.