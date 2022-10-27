DMK MP Kanimozhi apologises to actors-turned-BJP leaders for DMK leader’s

Kanimozhi, a member of the DMK, expressed regret for Saidai Sadiq, a spokesperson for her party, making improper remarks regarding Khushbu Sundar, the leader of the BJP. With his disparaging remarks on actresses who later became BJP politicians in Tamil Nadu, Namitha, Khushbu Sundar, Gowthami, and Gayathri Raghuram, DMK leader Sadiq found himself at the centre of a huge controversy.

Khushbu Sundar questioned if the ‘new Dravidian Model’ included insulting women on Twitter. ‘When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of Kalaignar. Is this new Dravidian model under CM Stalin’s rule?’ In a tweet, Khushbu tagged Kanimozhi.

Soon after the Twitter mention, Kanimozhi expressed regret. ‘I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or the party they adhere to and I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader Stalin and my party DMK don’t condone this,’ Kanimozhi wrote.

When he claimed that all four actors who are now BJP leaders are ‘items,’ Sadiq courted controversy. ‘Khushbu says that lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu. I say hair will grow back on Amit Shah’s head but the lotus has no chance of blooming in Tamil Nadu,’ Sadiq had said.

‘What do you think of yourself? Do you all know how many times my brother Ilaya Aruna did Khushbu? I mean he had meetings with her when she was in the DMK. He brought Khushbu around six times for meetings,’ Sadiq had added.