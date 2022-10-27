Dubai Duty Free: Expat win $1 million

Dubai: Bulat Aknazarov, a Kazakhstan national based in the UAE won $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw held in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport. He won the fortune in Millennium Millionaire Series 404 with a ticket which he purchased online on October 10. Bulat Aknazarov is the 5th Kazakhstan national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold price edge higher for second day in a row

Mohammed Qassim, a 48-year-old UAE national based in Dubai, won a Porsche Panamera GTS (Carrara White Metallic) car in the Finest Surprise Series 1819, which he purchased online on October 12. Nolito Castillo, a Filipino national based in Sharjah, won a BMW R 1250 R (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 517, which he purchased online on October 5.