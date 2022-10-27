Equal match-fee for men and women players: Indian cricket fraternity lauds BCCI’s historic move

New Delhi: Indian women cricketers took to social media to laud the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for introducing equal match fee for both men’s and women’s cricketers in a huge step to introduce pay equity in the sport. In a historic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India’s cricket governing body on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men’s and women’s cricketers of India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historical development.

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind ?? — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took to social media to express happiness at the move, calling it a ‘red letter day’ for women’s cricket in India. ‘Truly a red-letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah’, tweeted Harmanpreet Kaur.

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet reacts on the landmark decision on pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers. pic.twitter.com/HyxCmrJzMU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 27, 2022

Legendary Indian batter and former skipper Mithali Raj also lauded BCCI for the move, saying that with this move and the Women’s IPL next year, the country is stepping into a new era of women’s cricket. ‘This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today’, Mithali tweeted.

This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today. https://t.co/xOwWAwsxfz — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 27, 2022

Former Indian pace great Jhulan Goswami also lauded the move by tweeting, ‘Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women’s cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It’s also an imp. step in creating gender equality in society & hopefully other sports will follow BCCI’s footsteps. @BCCIWomen’.

Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women's cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It's also an imp. step in creating gender equality in the society & hopefully other sports will follow BCCI's footsteps. @BCCIWomen https://t.co/THnnpdiWY5 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) October 27, 2022

Former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra also appreciated the initiative by BCCI. ‘Massive news this! well done @BCCI @JayShah’, tweeted Anjum.

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana also expressed her happiness at the move. ‘What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India’, she tweeted. Other current Indian players like Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia also thanked BCCI for the move.

Some men’s cricketers lauded BCCI for this crucial move for gender equality. Indian middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted, ‘A great step from the @BCCI towards uplifting women’s cricket in India and setting an example for the world to follow’.

A great step from the @BCCI towards uplifting women's cricket in India and setting an example for the world to follow ?? https://t.co/NrVEj3gfkb — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 27, 2022

Former Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh extended his congratulations to BCCI by tweeting, ‘Happy to know that @BCCI has taken the decision of pay equity policy for sportspersons in cricket. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game. A historic milestone indeed! @iRogerBinny @JayShah’.

Happy to know that @BCCI has taken the decision of pay equity policy for sportspersons in cricket. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game. A historic milestone indeed ! @iRogerBinny @JayShah — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2022

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra also tweeted, ‘A welcome decision indeed. Proud that our country did it first. This should be followed by every sports organisation across the globe. Great work @bcci @jayshah ji’.