Ethiopian authorities charged with conducting lethal airstrikes in the Oromiya region

As peace talks on the separate Tigray war were ready to begin, two organisations from Ethiopia’s Oromiya region have accused the army of conducting air attacks there recently that they claim killed hundreds of civilians.

Requests for clarification on the allegations made by the opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and proscribed armed splinter organisation the Oromo Liberation Army went unanswered by government and army spokespersons on Thursday (OLA).

A citizen in Oromiya, a region of western Ethiopia that encircles the nation’s capital Addis Abeba, told Reuters that he saw an airstrike on Sunday that claimed the lives of roughly 60 people, including his uncle.

Disputes concerning the federal government’s marginalisation and neglect of the Oromiya region, which is home to Ethiopia’s biggest ethnic group with over 40 million members, have long been the source of conflict.