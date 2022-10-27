Forex market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.15 against the dollar, then reached at 82.14, registering a rise of 67 paise over its previous close. The Indian rupee had settled at 82.72 on Tuesday. The forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06% to 109.76. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 247.01 crore.