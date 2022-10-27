French Open Badminton: India’s Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy enter second round

Paris: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy advanced to the men’s singles second round at the French Open Badminton tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen by ‘ 21-18, 21-18’. 2021 World Championships silver winner Srikanth will face 12th-seeded Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. Sameer Verma beat 6th-seeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia by ‘ 21-15, 21-23, 22-2’. Unseeded Sameer Verma will face 10th-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. HS Prannoy beat Liew Daren of Malaysia by ‘ 21-16, 16-21, 21-16’.

In the mens’ doubles category, Indian pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to the 5th-seeded Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardiant in the first round.