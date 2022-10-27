If the government doesn’t take action soon, Kashmir will lose its Hindu population: Farooq Abdullah on targeted deaths

Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and a former chief minister of the union territory, claimed that if the government does nothing soon about the rising number of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Abdullah told India Today/Aaj Tak that Kashmir would lose 300 Hindus in the next days if nothing is done about the situation right away. For Kashmiri Pandits, the situation has returned to that of 1990. I had nothing to do with the killings. I have never expressed support for terrorism.

Abdulla has requested the help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. ‘PM Modi and Amit Shah should look into this situation right away,’ he remarked. An all-party meeting regarding the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and the evacuation of the minority Hindu population should be organised at the same time.

Following the recent targeted death of Puran Krishan Bhat in the Chowdarygund region, up to ten Kashmiri Pandit families have left Shopian in south Kashmir.

Since October of last year, a number of targeted killings have occurred in Kashmir. Migrant labourers and Kashmiri Pandits have made up a large portion of the victims.

The Shopian government, however, has denied rumours that Kashmiri Pandit families are leaving the valley as a result of the most recent targeted death there. The Shopian department of information and public relations declared that the rumours of the ‘Kashmiri non-migrant Hindu population’ departing were ‘baseless.:

According to a PTI report, Ashwani Kumar Bhat, whose brother Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by terrorists, told reporters in Jammu that he had left the valley and will never go back.