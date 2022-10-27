It’s probable that the northeast monsoon will start on Saturday: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, the northeast monsoon, also known as ‘Thulavarsham,’ is expected to start over southeast Peninsular India on October 29.

The northeast monsoon’s arrival was postponed by the cyclone that developed over the Bay of Bengal.

The term ‘Thulavarsham’ refers to rain during the Malayalam month of Thulam, which is equivalent to October and November.

Due to the development of a cyclone over the central-western Bay of Bengal, the state is predicted to see significant rainfall on Sunday. On this day, a yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Palakkad.

Starting on Friday, there’s a chance of isolated rainstorms with lightning.

On October 23, one week later than usual, the southwest monsoon had left the whole nation.

For the fourth consecutive year, India experienced a typical monsoon season, with rainfall totaling 925 mm, or 106% of the long-period average (LPA) of 880 mm.