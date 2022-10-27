Kanye West’s wax statue removed by Madame Tussauds over anti-Semitic comments

Many people have criticised Kanye West for his anti-Semitic remarks. Due to his divisive comments, numerous well-known companies, including Adidas and Balenciaga, have broken off all business ties with the musician, and now Madame Tussauds has revealed that they have also taken down Kanye’s wax statue. It has been moved to an archive at the renowned Madame Tussauds museum.

‘Yes, Kanye West’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive,’ a spokeswoman told the PA news agency.

‘Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London, and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.’

Kanye’s figure was installed in the museum in 2015 alongside the statue of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

After making provocative remarks towards the Jewish community and donning a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt during Paris Fashion Week, Adidas terminated its multi-million dollar Yeezy partnership, and West lost his billionaire status.

The rapper’s collaboration with the German sportswear company Adidas has ended, according to a statement from the company. ‘Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism or any other sort of hate speech. The company’s ideals of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and justice are violated by these unacceptable, harmful behaviours.’ Adidas said in a statement.

On Wednesday, West dropped by the Los Angeles, California, Skechers office, maybe in search of a new contract.

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper was escorted out of the building after having a brief conversation with two officials, the organisation said in a statement.