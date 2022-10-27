Know relation between sex and music

Studies show that music help improve sex. A recent study suggests that loud music can increase sexual desire.

A study carried out jointly by Sonos Audio hardware company and Apple Music has revealed this. The study was carried among 30,000 people. According to the study, 67% of people who participated in the study have sex while singing loudly.

Also Read: Never ignore this symptom during sex

Neuroscientists claim that listening to music increases the production of oxytocin. This hormone makes people happier. Chennai-based sexologist Dr. Santhanam Jagannathan said that listening to music can help a man with low testosterone levels.

Researchers also say that music helps to improve mental status. According to Neuropsychologist Dr. Rhonda Freeman, music can increase emotional and sexual satisfaction with a partner.

Research suggests that music can improve mood, reduce pain and anxiety, and facilitate opportunities for emotional expression.