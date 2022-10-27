Mexico permits same-sex marriages

According to the local Congress, same-sex unions are now permitted throughout the majority-Catholic nation of Mexico after Tamaulipas became the last state to do so.

With this decision, a 12-year journey toward national marriage equality comes to an end. The journey began in 2010 when the nation’s capital, Mexico City, became the first to recognise same-sex unions.

The Supreme Court declared the ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional five years after the decision was made, leading to state-level amendments.

According to a statement from the court, ‘The Congress of Tamaulipas accepted the modifications to article 132 of the Civil Code for the State, to acknowledge the right to same-sex marriage.’

All people should be able to exercise this privilege, said a local lawmaker Nancy Ruiz of the National Action Party (PAN), a conservative organisation.

Seven additional states, including three just this year, have legalised marriage equality.

In five of Mexico’s 32 states where it has been established by court rulings or governor decrees, marriage equality is still awaiting ‘legislative harmonisation,’ said a political scientist and LGBTQ activist Genaro Lozano.

‘However, it is already a fact all over Mexico. Many thanks to all the lawmakers and activists who have backed it throughout the years’ Tweeted Mr. Lozano