Mumbai police rescue kidnapped child, couple detained

A couple is in custody after the Mumbai Police suspect them of taking a 71-day-old baby girl with the goal of selling her. The toddler was also rescued by police.

On October 25, the girl was abducted, and the police were notified the next day. Manisha Chakram Shekhar, the girl’s mother, said in her complaint that the kidnapping took place from her home on a street near St. Xavier’s school.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Section 363 IPC. The special team led by senior inspector Shabana Shaikh found the suspect and the kidnapped girl near Antop Hill with the use of technical analysis, on-the-spot investigation, and the help of undercover informants.

According to the police, the couple kidnapped the infant with the intention of selling her, and a CCTV camera also recorded the crime. Mohammed Hanif and his wife Afreen have been identified as the accused couple.

The case is still being investigated into by the police.