Nothing Ear Stick true wireless earbuds launched in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Nothing Ear Stick true wireless earbuds were launched in the Indian markets. Nothing first teased the Ear Stick at the Spring Summer 2023 Fashion Show in September this year. It will be available at a price of Rs. 8,499 in India. The earbuds have also been launched for the global markets, including the US, UK, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. In Europe, the Nothing Ear Stick will cost EUR 119 (nearly Rs. 9,800), while the pricing in the US is fixed at $99 (nearly Rs. 8,100). The earbudswill be available for sale starting November 4 in whit colour.

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds come with 12.6mm dynamic drivers. They are IP54-certified for dust, water and sweat resistance. The earbuds feature in-ear detection.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 7 hrs of listening time and up to 3 hrs of talk time on a single charge. The case can provide up to 29 hrs of listening time, and up to 12 hrs of talk time. The Nothing Ear Stick case comes with a pair of earbuds and a charging case with a USB Type-C cable.