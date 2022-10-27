‘Pornography is sinful, even nuns and priests watch’: Pope Francis condemns it!

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, renewed his criticism of the ‘dangers of online pornography’ on Wednesday, October 26. He claimed that many people, including priests and nuns, had this vice. He has frequently cautioned people against viewing obscene material. Pope Francis demanded that pornography be labelled a ‘threat to public health’ in June.

Pope Francis discussed the best ways to use digital and social media during a discussion with priests and seminarians who were studying in Rome. ‘Each of you considers if you have encountered or been tempted by digital porn. It’s a vice that so many people have, including priests and nuns as well as laymen and women’, according to Pope Francis, who was quoted by The Indian Express in a Vatican City transcript.

I’t weakens the priestly heart, allowing the devil to enter. Please excuse me for getting into such minute details regarding pornography, but there is a reality that affects priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls, etc’, he stated as much, according to the Hindustan Times. The 86-year-old pope advised everyone to remove any digital pornographic content from their phones in order to ‘prevent any temptation’.