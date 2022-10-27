Portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrine closed

Dehradun: The portals of the Gangotri shrine, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand have been closed for the winter. The shrines will remain shut for next six months. The portals of Badrinath shrine will close on November 19. This was announced by Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. The shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

As per the data released by the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, around 6,24,371 pilgrims have visited the Gangotri shrine.

Also Read: Japan is special’: Ram Charan drops glimpses of RRR promotion with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR

After the religious ceremony for closing the portals of Kedarnath, a palanquin will leave for Ukhimath Omkareshwar Temple. Similarly, a palanquin of Goddess Yamuna will leave for the village of Kharsali near Janki Chatti. The palanquin Goddess Ganga will leave for the village of Mukhba.

Badrinath shrine will close on November 19 at 3.35 pm this year and the Utsav Murti of Lord Badrinath will be shifted to Narsimha Temple at Joshimath in Chamoli district where the devotees can offer prayer for six months.