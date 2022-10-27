Raghav Chadha wrote to Jaishankar to return Punjabis who stuck in Abu Dhabi

Raghav Chadha, an AAP member, wrote to S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs, on Thursday to ask for his help in accelerating the return of 100 Punjabi immigrant workers who had become stranded in Abu Dhabi.

Chadha tried to alert the Union Minister through letter that an estimated 100 Punjabi immigrant workers were stranded in Abu Dhabi. He said that these workers were employed there by a private company.

‘However, the firm has reportedly terminated their contracts and is unwilling to return their passports. As a result, they have been rendered unable to return to India despite making applications online and while their families are willing to arrange for their tickets,’ the Rajya Sabha MP wrote in his letter.

‘As a Member of Parliament from the state of Punjab, I request your immediate intervention in the matter and issuance of directions to the Indian Consulate in Dubai to establish contact with the stranded individuals in order to arrange for their expeditious return to India,’ Aam Aadmi Party leader said.