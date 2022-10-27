Revealed; Patient given false platelets in UP ‘mosambi juice drip’ incident

A inquiry into the Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, incident where a patient’s family claimed that he was given mosambi juice instead of plasma discovered that he was given ‘fake platelets’ or poorly kept platelets. The patient received poorly preserved platelets during transfusion rather than juice, according to District Magistrate (DM) Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

The event was revealed as a result of a social media video that purportedly showed mosambi juice inside a blood bag. Following the 32-year-old dengue patient’s passing while seeking treatment, the facility was sealed. The district magistrate formed a three-person inquiry team after the video went viral online to determine whether the accusation was true.The committee was made up of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Chief medical officer and the deputy CMO.

WHAT WAS IN THE REPORT?

The patient, Pradeep Pandey, who had dengue, was not given the required care, according to the committee’s report to the DM, and the medical staff had practised medical negligence. He received platelets that were not properly maintained. Along with the independent investigation into the patient’s case, the accused Global Hospital and Trauma Center was also under examination. The hospital’s negligence was discovered during the preliminary investigation, and the CMO will take appropriate action. The hospital’s management was sent a notice by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and asked to respond by October 28.

NO JUSTICE SO FAR, CONCLUDES FAMILY

The patient’s family has also charged that the hospital management has been tardy in taking appropriate measures. The hospital staff only took samples to investigate on October 21, the last day before the sample expired, the family said, despite the fact that the patient passed away on October 19. The family has added that despite comments made about the incident by the state’s deputy chief minister, no action has been taken and they still haven’t received justice. Since the event, no one has been arrested so far.