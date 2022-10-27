Rihanna to make musical comeback with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

After taking a musical vacation for six years, Rihanna is now performing again. She gave her millions of fans a sneak peek at a new song on Friday. The news that she would make her comeback in the most anticipated movie of the year, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ increased everyone’s excitement.

Rihanna announced the release date of her upcoming song, ‘Lift Me Up,’ the lead single from the MCU superhero film, along with a brief teaser on her Instagram account.

The brief movie featured a gleaming ‘R’ with a gentle hum in the distance. Rihanna’s identity, the song’s title, and the release date are all stated in the teaser.

The song will pay homage to Chadwick Boseman, the hero of ‘Black Panther,’ and his life and work. Boseman passed away in 2020 aged 43 after his battle with colon cancer.

The homage song is penned by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, director Ryan Coogler and Rihanna. Talking about the music, Tems said, ‘After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I have lost in my life.’