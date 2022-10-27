Senthil Balaji of the DMK criticises the TN BJP for politicising the Coimbatore car bombing.

Senthil Balaji, a minister for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), criticised Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai and the group for making the Sunday car bomb incident in Coimbatore political.

The police had total control of the situation, said the electrical minister, who had a meeting with the collector, the municipal police commissioner, and other top officials to discuss law and order issues. There was no problem with celebrating Diwali when the police took control of the blast site in less than 12 hours.

Senthil Balaji criticised state BJP president Annamalai’s accusations and questioned what proof she had for them. Tuesday’s Coimbatore Cylinder Blast is No Longer a ‘Cylinder Blast,’ said Annamalai. ‘ISIS ties are obvious in this act of terrorism. ‘

‘He attempted to politicise a soldier’s passing in Madurai. Here, the same thing is happening. Tell me something, there’s a central one, just like state intelligence. Did they not sound the alarm?’ asked Senthil Balaji.

Additionally, he claimed that Annamalai’s actions were motivated by the legislative elections in 2024.