Telangana Police foil alleged attempt to steal BRS MLAs ahead of by-elections

An alleged attempt was made to recruit MLAs from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, ahead of the Munugode by-elections. The Cyberabad Police checked a farmhouse in Aziz Nagar late this evening after receiving information that three people were attempting to entice BRS legislators with cash, checks, and contracts.

Based on the information they had, the police arrested the accused them a Delhi hotelier—for allegedly attempting to steal the BRS MLAs. Attempts were reportedly made to abduct BRS MLAs Pilot Rohit Reddy, Rega Kantharao, Guvvala Balaraju, and Beeram Harshavardhan, according to police sources.

Speaking to the press, Cyberabad CP Stephen said: ‘TRS (now known as BRS) MLAs have given us information that these three persons have been calling them constantly, showing money, promising contract and posts. Following this info, checks were done. We’re conducting more investigation into these allegations.’

According to sources, three people Ramachandra Bharathi of Delhi, Nandu of Ambarpet, owner of the Deccan Pride hotel, Somayajulu Swamy, and two other people attempted to bribe BRS legislators.

The hotelier Nandu, who was allegedly one of those who tried to bribe the party MLAs, was allegedly one of those people, according to a video released on Twitter by BRS social media convenor Sathish Reddy, who also claimed that Nandu was a close aide of Union Minister Kishan Reddy.