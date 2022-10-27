The BCCI has announced a pay equity policy for women who play cricket, and match fees would be the same as for men.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a ground-breaking decision by providing Indian men and women who are contracted as cricketers with an equal pay scale. The news that the match price will be the same for men and women players was made on Thursday by Secretary Jay Shah.

‘I’m pleased to announce the first step BCCI has taken to address discrimination. For the women cricket players we have under contract, we are putting in place a pay equity policy. As we enter a new age of gender equality in Indian cricket, the match fee will be the same for men and women cricketers,’ Shah stated in an official statement.

The female cricketers will receive the same match money as their male counterparts. Tests (?15,000,000), ODIs (?6,000,000), and T20Is (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was a commitment I made to our female cricket players, and I am appreciative of the Apex Council’s support. He went on,’ Jai Hind.

In India, there has never been a single master agreement that covers both the professional games for men and women. New Zealand stipulated that its male and female cricket players would get the same match money in all contests, both domestically and internationally, in a five-year agreement revealed in July of this year.

Male centrally contracted players currently receive seven crores, six crores, and three crores in three categories, while female players receive fifty lakhs, thirty lakhs, and ten lakhs respectively.

The most recent set of player contracts for 2022, for both men and women, has not yet been released by the BCCI.