Zombie Angelina Jolie reveals ‘true face’ after blasphemy case release!

Sahar Tabar, an Iranian lady who gained notoriety for sharing eerie images on Instagram that resembled Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, has revealed her true identity. After being released from prison, Sahar, who resembled a ‘zombie Angelina Jolie,’ showed her face to an Iranian TV station, according to the Independent. She was detained and imprisoned in 2019 on blasphemy allegations for ‘insulting hijab’.

Many people thought that she had undergone botched plastic surgery as a result of her appearance. The 21-year-old claimed to have received several cosmetic treatments after being released from prison, including liposuction, lip fillers, and a nose job, but insisted that the notorious photos were the result of Photoshop retouching and make-up. Her prior claims that she had more than 50 procedures in an effort to resemble Angelina Jolie were untrue.

Sahar Tabar, whose actual name is Fatemeh Khishvand, claimed she had always wanted to be famous and that she had chosen the macabre makeover to attract attention internationally. Following Mahsa Amini’s passing while in police jail for improperly donning her headscarf, she was released after 14 months amid significant Iranian demonstrations. Actor Masih Alinejad announced the news of her release. Alinejad tweeted the following after being imprisoned: ‘Sahar Tabar is only 19 years old. She was arrested because of her joke. Every day, she hears her mother sobbing for the release of her defenceless daughter. We need Angelina Jolie’s opinion in this situation. Please assist us’.