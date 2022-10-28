2 Malayali expats died car crash after tyre burst

Dubai: Two Malayali expats died in a road accident in Fujairah, UAE. The deceased were identified as MLP Jalil aged 43, a native of Ramantali in Kannur and Zubair Nangarath aged 45, a native of Payyannur in Kannur. The accident took place on the Maliha road.

Also Read: Exports of musical instruments’ surge to Rs 172 crore

Both were going to Dubai from Fujairah. Intial investigation by authorities revealed that the accident happened due to a tyre burst. Both the victims were running a cosmetic and fancy jewellery store in Fujairah.