After found guilty of hate speech, SP leader Azam Khan disqualified from serving as MLA

Azam Khan, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, lost his right to vote in the 2019 hate speech case, which resulted in his exclusion from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In the hate speech case, a Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Azam Khan to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 2000.

Following his conviction, SP leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan was ejected from the UP Legislative Assembly, according to a Friday statement from the office of the Assembly Speaker.

Azam Khan was found guilty by a Rampur court of making derogatory remarks about Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Azam Khan was found guilty in accordance with Sections 153a of the Indian Penal Code (promote enmity between two groups), Section 505 of the Representation of People Act 1951, and Section 125.