Airbus confirms talks to resolve bribery concerns over Kazakhstan and Libya

In addition to the record fines decided in 2020, Airbus (AIR.PA) disclosed on Friday that it is in negotiations with French authorities over a fresh bribery settlement regarding prior operations in Kazakhstan and Libya.

After prosecutors earlier this week claimed they were in talks with Airbus to settle certain matters comparable to the earlier case, involving extensive bribery paid over several years, the admission in accounting notes published on Friday came as a surprise.

Airbus reiterated its complete cooperation with French authorities on inquiries pertaining to Kazakhstan and Libya in notes accompanying its quarterly results.

The two investigations, which it termed as a ‘limited extension’ of the issues that resulted to the 2020 fine of 3.6 billion euros ($3.58 billion), including 2.1 billion in France, were expanded into talks for a new settlement, it was noted in the Friday report.

The 2020 settlement’s French component mentioned fraud, money laundering, and official corruption of foreigners.