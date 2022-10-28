BRS MLAs poaching case accused’s remand rejected by ACB court

Three people detained by the Telangana Police for allegedly attempting to poach four MLAs from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi party were denied remand by an Anti Corruption Bureau court.

The judge on Thursday rejected remand of the three accused, citing a lack of proper proof, a day after the Telanagan Police claimed to have foiled a poaching attempt.

The court stated that this situation does not fall under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An alleged attempt was made to poach MLAs from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, ahead of the Munugode by-elections. The Cyberabad Police checked a farmhouse in Aziz Nagar on Wednesday after receiving information that three people were attempting to entice BRS legislators with cash, checks, and contracts.

Attempts were made to poach BRS MLAs Pilot Rohit Reddy, Rega Kantharao, Guvvala Balaraju, and Beeram Harshavardhan, according to police sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party vehemently denied the BRS’s accusation that it was responsible for the poaching attempt.