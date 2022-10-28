CBI registers case in Arunachal Pradesh PSC paper leak, probe begins

On Thursday, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) recruitment exam was the subject of an alleged question paper leak, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The central investigating agency stated in a release that a case had been filed against a teacher connected to an Itanagar coaching centre and unknown APPSC officials.

The case concerns an alleged question paper leak during the APPSC’s August 26–27 written test for the position of assistant engineer (civil). The complaint was filed in response to a request from the government of Arunachal Pradesh and later notification by the Centre shifting investigation of the case filed by the state police last month.

‘The complainant (a candidate) had alleged that the accused (the teacher) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC,’ the CBI release said.

A CBI team is in Itanagar conducting thorough investigation on the case. Nine people were detained for their alleged involvement in the recruitment exam question paper leak after a police report was filed. The state government made the decision to turn the case over to the CBI in September ‘for a free, fair, impartial, and quick investigation.’