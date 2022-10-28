Chintan Shivir of Home ministers : PM suggests States to learn, inspire from each other for betterment of nation

Surajkund: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised all the States and the Union Territories to learn and take inspiration from each other and work for the betterment of the country. Addressing the gathering through video conferencing at the concluding session of the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers’ of all states that started on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that the event is a prime example of ‘cooperative federalism’.

PM Modi said even though law and order are the responsibility of the states as per the constitution, they are equally related to the unity and integrity of the country. ‘Every state should learn from each other, take inspiration from each other, work for the betterment of the country, this is the spirit of the constitution and it is also our responsibility towards the countrymen’, the Prime Minister said. Referring to the ongoing ‘Amrit Kaal’, the Prime Minister said that during the Amrit Kaal, an Amrit generation will emerge carrying the essence of the ‘Panch Pran’– advance with greater conviction and the determination of a developed India; get rid of any signs of slavery; take pride in India’s history; the power of unity; duties of citizens, such as those of the PM and CMs.

‘The Panch Pran’ must be the guiding force for good governance’, said the Prime Minister. He said when the strength of the country increases, then the power of every citizen and every family in the country will get a boost. ‘This is good governance where benefits reach even the last person standing in the queue in every state’, he said. The Prime Minister emphasized the link between the law and order system and the development of the states. ‘It is very important for the entire law and order system to be reliable. Its trust and perception among the public are very important’, he pointed out.

He noted the growing identity of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) during times of natural calamities. Similarly, the arrival of police at the spot of a crime is taken as the arrival of the government and the Police’s reputation got a boost during the Corona period also, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister stressed that there is no dearth of commitment and perception of the police needs to be further strengthened. ‘Guiding them in this regard should be our ongoing process’, PM Modi emphasised. The Prime Minister pointed out that crime is no longer localised and instances of interstate, international crimes are going up. ‘That is why mutual cooperation between state agencies and between central and state agencies is becoming crucial’, he said.

He pointed out that whether it is cybercrime or the use of drone technologies for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, the government needs to keep working towards new technologies to tackle the menace. ‘The law and order system can be improved with the help of smart technology’, the Prime Minister remarked. He said 5G, along with its benefits, brings the need for a heightened alert, requesting the Chief Ministers and Home Ministers to ‘seriously assess the need for technology, going beyond the constraints of the budget as this technology will percolate the confidence of security among common citizens’.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Police Technology Mission of the central government, however, he stressed the need for a common platform as differing technologies of different states do not talk to each other. ‘We should have a pan India outlook, all our best practices should be interoperable and should have a common link’, Modi said. The Prime Minister later asked the state agencies to develop capabilities in forensic science and take full advantage of the National Forensic Sciences University of Gandhinagar.