EU approves 2035 effective date for ban on new fossil fuel vehicles

In an effort to hasten the transition to electric vehicles and battle climate change, the European Union reached an agreement on Thursday regarding a law that will effectively ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars beginning in 2035.

To prevent the sale of new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-nation bloc, negotiators from the EU countries, the European Parliament, which must approve new EU laws, and the European Commission, which crafts new laws, agreed that carmakers must achieve a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2035.

Lead Parliamentary negotiator Jan Huitema said, ‘This arrangement is fantastic news for automobile drivers… new zero-emission cars will become cheaper, making them more affordable and more accessible to everyone.’

The agreement, according to EU climate policy leader Frans Timmermans, sends a clear message to business and consumers. He claimed that Europe was embracing the transition to zero-emission mobility.

Additionally, the agreement mandated a 55% decrease in CO2 emissions for new cars sold starting in 2030 compared to 2021 levels, beyond the preexisting goal of a 37.5% reduction by that time.