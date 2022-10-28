‘Filmmaker’ arrested for hitting wife with car; Report

The Mumbai police arrested film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra early on Friday for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle in Mumbai, an official said. The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple’s apartment in Andheri (West) when Mishra’s wife found him with another woman in the car, police said.

The police have stated quoting the complaint that when the film producer’s wife went to confront him, he drove the car to escape from the scene and in the process hit his wife, injuring her knees, hand, and head. According to authorities, a case was opened at the Amboli police station under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the allegation made by his wife.