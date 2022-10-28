Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar, foreign fund inflows and positive trend in the Indian equity markets supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.39 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained to reach at 82.29, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee surged 48 paise to close at 82.33 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.23% to 110.35. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs2,818.40 crore.